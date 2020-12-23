UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Boxing Tournament On December 25

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Quaid-e-Azam boxing tournament on December 25

MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam boxing tournament will be held on December 25 (Friday) here at Gamaa stadium.

Divisional Boxing Association President Muhammad Asghar Balouch Wednesday said that boxing tournament was being organized under the auspices of divisional boxing association in collaboration with the provincial sports department.

The president said that boxing teams of Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad would participate in the tournament including boys class 30,32,34 and 36 kilograms category, junior class 48,50,52,54,44 and 46 kilograms while senior class boxers 49,52,56,60,64,69 and 75 kilograms category.

Meanwhile, divisional boxing association Secretary and Organizer Muhammad Saleem Balouch said that weight of boxers to be measured on Friday in Mirpurkhas boxing academy following routine draws.

Among others divisional boxing association President Mahmood Iqbal, Deputy coordinator Ghous Muhamad Pathan and representatives of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas were also present.

