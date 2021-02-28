Quaid-e-Azam championship: 32 members Multan division squad to leave for Lahore tomorrow

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :32 members Multan division squad will leave for Lahore on Monday to participate in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division open table tennis, weight lifting (men) and power lifting (women) championship.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum will lead the squad.

About 300 players and officials from nine divisions across Punjab will participate in the championship organised by Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab.

Rana Nadeem said that the Multan division players were selected after proper trials and hoped that the players will perform well in the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the championship will start from March 2.