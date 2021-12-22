UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Cycling Race From Dec 25: Nisar Ahmed

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association will organize a cycle race on 25 December from Peshawar to Mardan on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad said here on Wednesday

Talking to media men, he said that the Quaid Day Race will be peddling off from Peshawar sports Complex and would culminate at Mardan Sports Complex after crossing a 60km distance wherein cyclists from all across the province.

According to the President of the Association Nisar Ahmed, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while Director General Sports Muhammad Khalid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Arif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad and Assistant Saman Abbas would distribute the prize.

He said like every year, this year the Race is aimed at to pay tribute to founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

