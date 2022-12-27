UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race Concludes In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race concludes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Sana Ullah of Mardan won the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race of 28-km organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here at Northern Bypass on Tuesday. Mohsin Khan of Peshawar stood second while Umar Farooq of Mardan was third in the Race.

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Peshawar Muhammad Ishaq was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed medals and cash prizes among the cyclists.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, technical officials and other personalities were also present at the concluding ceremony.

Around 40 cyclists from across the province participated in the race that started from Northern Bypass Peshawar.

Sana Ullah from Mardan finished with his clocked time 47.23 sec and won the gold medal, Mohsin Khan from Peshawar won the silver medal with his clock time 47.24sec while Umar Farooq from Mardan won the bronze medal by covering the distance in 47.25sec.

Officials of 1122, Police, Traffic Police and Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Cycling Traffic Mardan Chamber Mohsin Khan Rescue 1122 Gold Silver Bronze Commerce From Race

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

43 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

58 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

1 hour ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.