Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race scheduled on Dec 25

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :To commemorate the birth anniversary Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association has organized a Quaid Day Cycle Race, with a total of 40 cyclists participating.

This was disclosed by President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to media persons here on Friday. He said all arrangements in that connection had been completed for the smooth conduct of the road race on December 25, at the main Northern Bypass.

"Around 40 athletes will participate in this 28 km race, while trophies and cash prizes will be distributed among the first six position holders", he said.

The opening ceremony will be held at 8.00 a.m. at Northern Bypass Peshawar, while the closing ceremony will be held at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Peshawar. At the closing ceremony Muhammad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries will be the chief guest.