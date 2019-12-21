Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling from Dec 23

Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling Championship would be held on December 23 here at Northern Bypass and Motorway Inter-change with more than 120 cyclists would participate

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling Championship would be held on December 23 here at Northern Bypass and Motorway Inter-change with more than 120 cyclists would participate.

This was stated by President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to APP during his visit to the Northern Bypass to make arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Race.

He said that races were being held at Northern Bypass and Motorway Chowk which included 14km race of China cycle and 28km race of sports cycle. The race would be inaugurated by Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation, at 9:00 am on Monday (Dec 23). The closing ceremony would be held at Qayyum Stadium at 1.00 pm with DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak would grace the occasion as chief guest. The position holders cyclists would award certificates and cash prizes, he concluded.