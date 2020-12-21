Quaid-e-Azam Day cycling race on Dec 24

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A road cycling race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association in collaboration with the city district government on Quaid-e-Azam Day will be held on December 24 at Northern Bypass.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association President Nisar Ahmed said that athletes from all divisions and clubs would take part in the race. It will be an open race.

Director General City District Government Mian Shafiqul Rehman will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Known social worker Shakeel Ahmed Mian will distribute prizes among the players at the final and prize distribution ceremony.