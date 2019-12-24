Quaid-e-Azam Day Peshawar clinches KP Futsal Championship title

Peshawar clinched the trophy after defeating Malakand by 4-0 in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Quaid-e-Azam Day Futsal Championship played here at PSB Coaching Center on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Peshawar clinched the trophy after defeating Malakand by 4-0 in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Quaid-e-Azam Day Futsal Championship played here at PSB Coaching Center on Tuesday.

Peshawar Division defeated Malakand Division 4-0 after a one-sided match.

Team from Peshawar, Dir, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Khyber District participated in the Championship.

At the end, Deputy Director sports Aziz Ullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away trophies and cash prizes. President KP Futsal Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Ali, Secretary Moinuddin, Vice President Azmatullah, Event Coordinator Asif Ullah, and coaches were also present.