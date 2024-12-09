Quaid-e-Azam Games 2024 set to take place in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) is ready to host the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, a week-long celebration of sports from December 13 to December 19 at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to press released issued here on Monday, This exciting event will bring together athletes from across the country, representing Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad.

The Games aim to promote unity and engage the youth through sports.

Athletes will compete in 15 different sports, including athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

Both male and female competitors will showcase their skills in individual and team events with highlights including the 100-meter sprint, hurdles and thrilling football and hockey matches.

To reward outstanding performances, PSB has announced PKR 20 million in cash prizes.

Individual gold medalists will receive PKR 20,000 while silver and bronze medalists will be awarded PKR 15,000 and PKR 10,000, respectively.

Team event participants will also earn cash rewards with trophy and medal distribution worth an additional PKR 4 million.

Strict rules will ensure fairness allowing athletes under 22 to participate if they meet regional criteria. Any misconduct or doping violations will result in penalties and disqualification.

Competitions will adhere to international standards with some local adjustments made under the guidance of technical delegates.

Spectators are invited to watch the events live, with free entry passes available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Pakistan Sports Complex. This initiative aims to create an engaging atmosphere for both participants and fans.

As the Games approach, the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 promises to reignite Pakistan’s passion for sports and provide a platform for the next generation of talent to shine.