Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes Exhibit Standout Performances In Athletics’ Competitions
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The athletics’ competitions of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 culminated on Wednesday with outstanding performances of athletes, across both men's and women's events at different venues of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad
In the men's category, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) emerged as the top unit, securing a total of 12 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze). Punjab closely followed with 11 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze). Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also participated, contributing to a total medal tally of 33 across the events.
In 100 metres race, Muhammad Hasnain from Punjab clinched gold with a time of 11.10 seconds, followed by Atta Ullah from KPK, who earned silver medal.
Hasnain continued his winning streak, finishing first again at 22.52 seconds in 200 metres.
In 400 metres, Ataullah of KPK took gold, clocking in at 50.46 seconds.
Akram from Punjab won 1500 metres with a time of 4:05.63.
In the 4 x 100m relay, Punjab's team, featuring Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Hasnain, secured gold with a time of 42.90 seconds.
KPK's athletes also excelled in field events, with Bilal winning the javelin throw and Wassi Ullah taking gold in discus throw.
Meanwhile, in the women's events, Sindh showcased their dominance, finishing with 7 medals (4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze). Punjab followed closely with 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze). Overall, the women's events produced a total of 27 medals.
In 100 metres race, Iqra Riaz from Sindh sprinted to victory with a time of 13.07 seconds. She continued to shine, securing another gold in 200 metres with a time of 26.63 seconds.
In high jump, Anaya Ahsan of Sindh won gold, clearing a height of 1.43 metres.
The Sindh team, comprising Iqra, Anaya, Alayna and Rania won gold in 4 x 100m relay, with a time of 54.87 seconds.
