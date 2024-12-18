Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes Exhibit Standout Performances In Athletics’ Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes exhibit standout performances in athletics’ competitions

The athletics’ competitions of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 culminated on Wednesday with outstanding performances of athletes, across both men's and women's events at different venues of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The athletics’ competitions of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 culminated on Wednesday with outstanding performances of athletes, across both men's and women's events at different venues of Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

In the men's category, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) emerged as the top unit, securing a total of 12 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze). Punjab closely followed with 11 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze). Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also participated, contributing to a total medal tally of 33 across the events.

In 100 metres race, Muhammad Hasnain from Punjab clinched gold with a time of 11.10 seconds, followed by Atta Ullah from KPK, who earned silver medal.

Hasnain continued his winning streak, finishing first again at 22.52 seconds in 200 metres.

In 400 metres, Ataullah of KPK took gold, clocking in at 50.46 seconds.

Akram from Punjab won 1500 metres with a time of 4:05.63.

In the 4 x 100m relay, Punjab's team, featuring Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Hasnain, secured gold with a time of 42.90 seconds.

KPK's athletes also excelled in field events, with Bilal winning the javelin throw and Wassi Ullah taking gold in discus throw.

Meanwhile, in the women's events, Sindh showcased their dominance, finishing with 7 medals (4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze). Punjab followed closely with 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze). Overall, the women's events produced a total of 27 medals.

In 100 metres race, Iqra Riaz from Sindh sprinted to victory with a time of 13.07 seconds. She continued to shine, securing another gold in 200 metres with a time of 26.63 seconds.

In high jump, Anaya Ahsan of Sindh won gold, clearing a height of 1.43 metres.

The Sindh team, comprising Iqra, Anaya, Alayna and Rania won gold in 4 x 100m relay, with a time of 54.87 seconds.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Gold Silver Bronze From Top Race

Recent Stories

IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

2 minutes ago
 SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnershi ..

SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture

2 minutes ago
 SWD launches campaign against child marriages

SWD launches campaign against child marriages

2 minutes ago
 PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

2 minutes ago
 STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to comb ..

STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

5 minutes ago
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

5 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

5 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

32 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports