UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e-Azam Games Conclude

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Games conclude

The Inaugural Edition of Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons and Paralympic Games 2019 concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Inaugural Edition of Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons and Paralympic Games 2019 concluded here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

In Badminton (Boys), Jahanzaib bagged first position while Muhammad Umer and Mohsin Ishaq clinched 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In Badminton (Girls), Bakhtawar Gul grabbed the first position while Samera Kainat and Faiza Nasir took 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In Table Tennis (Boys), Abdul Rehman stood first while Adnan Aziz and Touqeer bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Table Tennis (Girls), Asma Ryasat clinched the first position while Faiza Qmar won the second spot.

In Table Tennis (Boys, hearing impaired), Ubaid ur Rehman stood first while Abdullah Khan and Zohaib bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Badminton (Girls, hearing impaired), Sonia Zulfiqar clinched the first position while Shiza Saleem and Allesha won the second and third spots, respectively.

In Badminton (boys, para players), Zeeshan Gihar, Shahid Iqbal and Usman Ijaz bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In Badminton (boys, hearing impaired), Adeel Ahmed, Sundias and Umer Hanif bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 50m race low ability male, Waqas Ahmed, Mohsin Ali and Abdul Moeed took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 50m race low ability female, Shahgollan, Humeria and Shanza bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 50m race low ability male, Waqas Ahmed, Mohsin Ali and Abdul Moeed took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 100m race high ability male, Hamza, Zafar and Usman took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 100m race high ability female, Nazish, Sahiba and Muqadas took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In long jump male, Khurram, Aziz and Awais clinched first, second and third positions, respectively.

In long jump female, Eman, Asma and Sidra took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In shot pot male, Ammar, Huzaifa and Danish grabbed first, second and third positions, respectively.

In shot pot female, Sabahat, Komal and Marrayum bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In bocce male, Farhan, Mubashir and Shehryar took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In bocce female, Alina, Mahanoor and Maha remained first, second and third, respectively.

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durani who was the chief guest on the occasion lauded special athletes for their participation in the mega event.

"The event was organized on the special directions of the IPC Minister and the tournament would be spreaded to other parts of the country as well," he said.

He said this event would not only encourage special athletes towards games but will also help in bringing talent to fore. "IPC Minister has also given free membership to special athletes to encourage and promote them," he said.

At the end he awarded cash prizes to the winners. The first position holders were awarded Rs 10,000 cash awards while 2nd and 3rd got Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tennis Sports Badminton Male Nasir 2019 Event Race

Recent Stories

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

36 minutes ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes Mehfil-e-Mus ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris facing state terrorism: AJK Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

1 hour ago

KP Health Care Commission seals 135 medical lab, c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.