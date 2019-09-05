Quaid-e-Azam Games conclude

The Inaugural Edition of Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons and Paralympic Games 2019 concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Inaugural Edition of Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons and Paralympic Games 2019 concluded here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

In Badminton (Boys), Jahanzaib bagged first position while Muhammad Umer and Mohsin Ishaq clinched 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In Badminton (Girls), Bakhtawar Gul grabbed the first position while Samera Kainat and Faiza Nasir took 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In Table Tennis (Boys), Abdul Rehman stood first while Adnan Aziz and Touqeer bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Table Tennis (Girls), Asma Ryasat clinched the first position while Faiza Qmar won the second spot.

In Table Tennis (Boys, hearing impaired), Ubaid ur Rehman stood first while Abdullah Khan and Zohaib bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Badminton (Girls, hearing impaired), Sonia Zulfiqar clinched the first position while Shiza Saleem and Allesha won the second and third spots, respectively.

In Badminton (boys, para players), Zeeshan Gihar, Shahid Iqbal and Usman Ijaz bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In Badminton (boys, hearing impaired), Adeel Ahmed, Sundias and Umer Hanif bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 50m race low ability male, Waqas Ahmed, Mohsin Ali and Abdul Moeed took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 50m race low ability female, Shahgollan, Humeria and Shanza bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 100m race high ability male, Hamza, Zafar and Usman took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 100m race high ability female, Nazish, Sahiba and Muqadas took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In long jump male, Khurram, Aziz and Awais clinched first, second and third positions, respectively.

In long jump female, Eman, Asma and Sidra took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In shot pot male, Ammar, Huzaifa and Danish grabbed first, second and third positions, respectively.

In shot pot female, Sabahat, Komal and Marrayum bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

In bocce male, Farhan, Mubashir and Shehryar took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In bocce female, Alina, Mahanoor and Maha remained first, second and third, respectively.

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durani who was the chief guest on the occasion lauded special athletes for their participation in the mega event.

"The event was organized on the special directions of the IPC Minister and the tournament would be spreaded to other parts of the country as well," he said.

He said this event would not only encourage special athletes towards games but will also help in bringing talent to fore. "IPC Minister has also given free membership to special athletes to encourage and promote them," he said.

At the end he awarded cash prizes to the winners. The first position holders were awarded Rs 10,000 cash awards while 2nd and 3rd got Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.