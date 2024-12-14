Quaid-e-Azam Games kick off with colourful opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games began with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Rana Sanaullah, who was the chief guest declared the Games open.

Secretary IPC Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Yasir Pirzada, representatives of sports federations and a large number of sport enthusiasts attended the ceremony.

The opening ceremony was a feast for the senses, with cultural performances showcasing the vibrant traditions of Pakistan's provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad.

A synchronized parade of the athletes further set the tone of unity and sportsmanship for the games.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah declared youth as Pakistan’s most valuable asset, vowing that they would never be held hostage by anarchists and rioters. He unveiled ambitious plans for revitalizing sports in Pakistan, including a world-class high-performance academy established at a cost of 2.6 billion rupees.

He said the athletes, who win medals at the Games would receive advanced training and world-class facilities under one roof. The academy, which features Pakistan's first biomechanics lab, is part of the government’s broader plan to revive institutional sports, restore sports quotas for recruitment, and offer scholarships to talented athletes.

He highlighted the immense potential and passion of Pakistan’s youth, stating that they could pave the way for national prosperity and development. He said that sports remained neglected in recent years, noting that the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games were being held after a seven-year gap, despite the mandatory biennial schedule.

"Instead of teaching our youth to excel in sports, some forces tried to lure them into destructive activities," he said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to bringing the youth back to sports fields.

Rana Sanaullah also spoke about mismanagement in national sports federations, describing them as “parking lots for retired people.” He stressed the need for transparent elections and effective governance to ensure that federations are led by individuals genuinely committed to promoting sports. “We have no personal agenda. Our only aim is to bring professionalism and transparency to the federations,” he remarked, assuring government support in funding and organizational reforms.

Rana Sanaullah expressed the hope that Pakistan would achieve its rightful place on the global sports stage. “With a population of 250 million, Pakistan should be excelling in events like the Olympics, World Games, and Commonwealth Games. To achieve this, sports federations must step up, and the government will provide all necessary support,” he asserted.

The PSB, the event organizer, has brought together 2,000 male and female athletes to compete in 15 disciplines, including athletics, football, hockey, boxing, swimming, and wrestling.

Director General PSB Yasir Pirzada on the occasion said that the event would spotlight Pakistan’s sporting heritage and enhance the country’s global image.

“These Games are not just a competition; they are a symbol of national harmony and a platform to inspire the next generation of champions,” said Pirzada.

He said, “All arrangements have been made to ensure these games are conducted in a befitting manner, upholding the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.”

The PSB has announced cash prizes worth Rs20 million, with individual gold medalists receiving Rs20,000, silver medalists Rs15,000, and bronze medalists Rs10,000. For team events, each participant will earn Rs15,000 for gold, Rs10,000 for silver, and Rs7,500 for bronze. Additional trophies, medals, and certificates worth Rs 4 million will also recognize the athletes’ achievements.

Athletes under the age of 22 are participating and the Games are governed by strict rules to ensure fairness. The weeklong event will conclude on December 19.

