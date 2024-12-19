Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab Dominate In Badminton As KPK Excels In Kabaddi
Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab's athletes on Thursday reigned supreme in the badminton arena at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad, claiming multiple gold medals. Kanzul Eman emerged as the women’s singles champion, defeating Hamna Irshad 2-0 in an all-Punjab final.
Kanzul displayed remarkable agility and precision, securing gold while Hamna settled for silver.
In the women’s doubles, Kanzul Eman partnered with Hamna Irshad to overpower Sindh’s Mariyam Hamza and Mariyam Hanif, claiming a flawless 2-0 victory. The win saw Punjab adding another gold to its tally, leaving Sindh with silver.
The men’s doubles final saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KPK) Afnan and Haseeb clinching gold by defeating Punjab’s Sohaib and Ukmer 2-0 in a fierce showdown.
Sindh dominated the mixed doubles final, with Ibad Khan and Mariyam Hanif triumphing over Hasnain and Mariyam Hamza in an all-Sindh clash, winning 2-0 to secure gold.
In the men’s singles event, Muhammad Zaid of KPK defeated Muhammad Afnan, also from KPK 2-0, adding yet another gold to KPK ’s haul.
Meanwhile, the final of kabaddi was held at Amir Khan Boxing Hall wherein KPK produced spectacular performance, outwittung Punjab in an intense contest. KPK dominated with a score of 40-28, securing the gold medal and leaving Punjab with silver.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominate in badminton as KPK excels in kabaddi5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today2 hours ago
-
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad4 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh defeat KPK in nail-biting football final17 hours ago
-
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament17 hours ago
-
Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United17 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates hockey competitions at Quaid-e-Azam17 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games19 hours ago
-
Co-curricular sports activities crucial for physical, mental health : Fakhar Jahan19 hours ago
-
LDA invites three player sisters as guests for winning positions19 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab rack up 163 medals to stay on top of medals tally19 hours ago