Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominate in badminton as KPK excels in kabaddi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab's athletes on Thursday reigned supreme in the badminton arena at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad, claiming multiple gold medals. Kanzul Eman emerged as the women’s singles champion, defeating Hamna Irshad 2-0 in an all-Punjab final.

Kanzul displayed remarkable agility and precision, securing gold while Hamna settled for silver.

In the women’s doubles, Kanzul Eman partnered with Hamna Irshad to overpower Sindh’s Mariyam Hamza and Mariyam Hanif, claiming a flawless 2-0 victory. The win saw Punjab adding another gold to its tally, leaving Sindh with silver.

The men’s doubles final saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KPK) Afnan and Haseeb clinching gold by defeating Punjab’s Sohaib and Ukmer 2-0 in a fierce showdown.

Sindh dominated the mixed doubles final, with Ibad Khan and Mariyam Hanif triumphing over Hasnain and Mariyam Hamza in an all-Sindh clash, winning 2-0 to secure gold.

In the men’s singles event, Muhammad Zaid of KPK defeated Muhammad Afnan, also from KPK 2-0, adding yet another gold to KPK ’s haul.

Meanwhile, the final of kabaddi was held at Amir Khan Boxing Hall wherein KPK produced spectacular performance, outwittung Punjab in an intense contest. KPK dominated with a score of 40-28, securing the gold medal and leaving Punjab with silver.