Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab Dominates Medal Tally

Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally

Punjab continued its dominance on Tuesday at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games by leading the medal tally with an impressive total of 131 medals, including 64 gold, 42 silver, and 25 bronze medals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab continued its dominance on Tuesday at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games by leading the medal tally with an impressive total of 131 medals, including 64 gold, 42 silver, and 25 bronze medals.

The event, organized under the auspices of the Pakistan sports board (PSB) at different venues of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad saw intense competition among provinces, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) securing the second position with 64 medals. KP’s medal haul included 14 gold, 23 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

Balochistan secured third place with a total of 47 medals, comprising 12 gold, 11 silver and 24 bronze medals, while Sindh closely followed with 48 medals, featuring 11 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

Islamabad showcased remarkable effort, bagging 42 medals, including 5 gold, 7 silver and an impressive 30 bronze medals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) earned 22 medals, with 1 gold, 5 silver, and 16 bronze medals. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) rounded off the tally with 12 medals, securing 2 silver and 10 bronze medals.

In total, 366 medals have been distributed so far in the competition, including 107 gold, 107 silver, and 152 bronze medals.

The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games continue to promote national harmony and provide a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their talents on a competitive stage.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Silver Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery sy ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on ..

Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed

14 minutes ago
 LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces ..

LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towe ..

14 minutes ago
 Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealth ..

Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level

14 minutes ago
 Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan wi ..

Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and ..

23 minutes ago
 Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Pro ..

Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898

23 minutes ago
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to ..

State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Trans ..

21 minutes ago
 Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamaba ..

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit

26 minutes ago
 Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ..

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $ ..

For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..

34 minutes ago
 Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always ..

Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..

27 minutes ago
 DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniver ..

DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports