Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab continued its dominance on Tuesday at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games by leading the medal tally with an impressive total of 131 medals, including 64 gold, 42 silver, and 25 bronze medals.

The event, organized under the auspices of the Pakistan sports board (PSB) at different venues of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad saw intense competition among provinces, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) securing the second position with 64 medals. KP’s medal haul included 14 gold, 23 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

Balochistan secured third place with a total of 47 medals, comprising 12 gold, 11 silver and 24 bronze medals, while Sindh closely followed with 48 medals, featuring 11 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

Islamabad showcased remarkable effort, bagging 42 medals, including 5 gold, 7 silver and an impressive 30 bronze medals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) earned 22 medals, with 1 gold, 5 silver, and 16 bronze medals. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) rounded off the tally with 12 medals, securing 2 silver and 10 bronze medals.

In total, 366 medals have been distributed so far in the competition, including 107 gold, 107 silver, and 152 bronze medals.

The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games continue to promote national harmony and provide a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their talents on a competitive stage.