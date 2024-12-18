Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab rack up 163 medals to stay on top of medals tally

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Punjab emerged as the undisputed leader in the medals tally at Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, with a stunning total of 163 medals, including 77 gold at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab emerged as the undisputed leader in the medals tally at Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, with a stunning total of 163 medals, including 77 gold at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The province claimed 50 silver and 36 bronze medals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) followed in second place by racking up 90 medals, including 24 gold, 29 silver and 37 bronze.

Sindh secured the third position with 14 golds, 25 silver and 31 bronze, achieving a respectable total of 70 medals.

Balochistan also performed commendably, matching Sindh’s gold count with 14 but finishing with a slightly lower total of 60 medals, including 15 silver and 31 bronze.

Islamabad stood fifth with 53 medals, including 5 gold, 11 silver and 37 bronze.

The competition for the lower positions was close, with Gilgit-Baltistan athletes punching above their weight to earn 22 medals (2 gold, 2 silver and 18 bronze), while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) claimed 26 medals, including a single gold, 5 silver and 20 bronze.

In total, 484 medals were awarded during the Games so far.

Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, Yasir Pirzada in.a statement appreciated the outstanding performance of the athletes, emphasizing that the results reflected a positive development in the promotion of sports and the enhancement of young athletes’ skills in the country.

He said that the government and Pakistan Sports board were committed to providing more facilities and opportunities for athletes so that they could bring glory to Pakistan on international platforms. He also congratulated all units on their commendable performances.

APP/msr/kah

