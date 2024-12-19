Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh Defeat KPK In Nail-biting Football Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh defeat KPK in nail-biting football final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) In an exciting football final at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, Sindh emerged victorious over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with a decisive goal during extra time at Jinnah Stadium on Wednesday.

The nail-biting contest kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

A large crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness the showdown, with dignitaries such as the Director General of the Pakistan sports board Yasir Pirzada, officials from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and other notable figures adding to the event's prestige.

The atmosphere was electrifying as both teams displayed exceptional skill, strategy, and determination.

Sindh’s football team was particularly lauded for their resilience and composure under pressure, delivering a stellar performance that ultimately secured their victory.

The crowd erupted in applause as Sindh’s players celebrated their hard-fought win, demonstrating the province’s footballing prowess.

Sindh also clinched the top spot with one gold and one silver medal, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and skill. Islamabad followed closely with one gold medal, showcasing a solid performance that secured them a place on the podium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) earned a silver medal, reflecting their competitive spirit and resilience on the field.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Balochistan each bagged a bronze medal, highlighting their persistent efforts throughout the tournament.

The football event saw six medals distributed among the participating teams, with Sindh topping the medal tally with two overall medals (1 gold, 1 silver).

The event concluded with an awards ceremony where medals were presented to the victorious teams. .

More Stories From Sports