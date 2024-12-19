Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh Defeat KPK In Nail-biting Football Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) In an exciting football final at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, Sindh emerged victorious over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with a decisive goal during extra time at Jinnah Stadium on Wednesday.
The nail-biting contest kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
A large crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness the showdown, with dignitaries such as the Director General of the Pakistan sports board Yasir Pirzada, officials from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and other notable figures adding to the event's prestige.
The atmosphere was electrifying as both teams displayed exceptional skill, strategy, and determination.
Sindh’s football team was particularly lauded for their resilience and composure under pressure, delivering a stellar performance that ultimately secured their victory.
The crowd erupted in applause as Sindh’s players celebrated their hard-fought win, demonstrating the province’s footballing prowess.
Sindh also clinched the top spot with one gold and one silver medal, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and skill. Islamabad followed closely with one gold medal, showcasing a solid performance that secured them a place on the podium.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) earned a silver medal, reflecting their competitive spirit and resilience on the field.
Meanwhile, Punjab and Balochistan each bagged a bronze medal, highlighting their persistent efforts throughout the tournament.
The football event saw six medals distributed among the participating teams, with Sindh topping the medal tally with two overall medals (1 gold, 1 silver).
The event concluded with an awards ceremony where medals were presented to the victorious teams. .
Recent Stories
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human
13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..
France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte
UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..
KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif
More Stories From Sports
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh defeat KPK in nail-biting football final8 minutes ago
-
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament26 minutes ago
-
Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United24 minutes ago
-
Punjab dominates hockey competitions at Quaid-e-Azam24 minutes ago
-
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games3 hours ago
-
Co-curricular sports activities crucial for physical, mental health : Fakhar Jahan3 hours ago
-
LDA invites three player sisters as guests for winning positions3 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab rack up 163 medals to stay on top of medals tally3 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes exhibit standout performances in athletics’ competitions3 hours ago
-
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series5 hours ago
-
Punjab, KPK dominate kabaddi matches at Quaid-e-Azam Games6 hours ago
-
Eyman, Gull Feroza hit unbeaten centuries in Strikers’ win7 hours ago