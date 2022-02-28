Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 kicks off Tuesday

The 14-goal Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 will kick off tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The 14-goal Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 will kick off tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, total nine teams are taking part in this one-week long prestigious tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A has five teams including HN Polo, DS Polo/Rizvi's, Rough Riders Polo Team, Diamond Paints and Barry's while Pool B teams consist of FG Polo Team, Remounts, Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints.

The inaugural match of the high-goal event will be contested between HN Polo and DS Polo/Rizvi's at 2:00 tomorrow (Tuesday) while the Rough Riders Polo Team will vie against Diamond Paints in the second match of the opening day at 3:00 pm.

The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday. The tournament has been sponsored by Tower 21.

The LPC Secretary further said that top national and international polo players will be seen in action, displaying high-quality polo skills and techniques and amusing the polo enthusiasts with their great mallet and pony work. He hoped that a great number of lively Lahoris will come to see the exciting and challenging polo matches and kept on supporting and cheering for their favourite players and teams.