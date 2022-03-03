UrduPoint.com

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain Reschedules Polo Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules polo matches

By Sohail Ali The continuous rain and wet outfield rescheduled the matches of the Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali The continuous rain and wet outfield rescheduled the matches of the Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

According to the revised schedule by Lahore Polo Club management, tomorrow, Friday, FG Polo will take on Master Paints at 12:00 pm for the place in the subsidiary final while Remounts will play against Newage Cables/Master Paints in the first semifinal at 2:00 pm and HN Polo will vie against Diamond Paints in the second semifinal at 3:00 pm.

On Saturday, DS Polo/Rizvi's will compete against Rough Riders Polo Team and Barry's under the American system.

The final and subsidiary final will be played on Sunday.

According to Tower 21 CEO Hamza Malik, the prestigious high-goal event is being played at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground, where top national and international polo players exhibiting their prowess and amusing the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony work. "The Tower 21 is sponsoring this prestigious event in order to promote this game of kings and knights. A good number of lively Lahori people as well as many foreigners come to witness the highly challenging and interesting polo matches and hopefully, the final will be action-packed as well as jam-packed and will be fully enjoyed by all the cheering spectators."

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Sunday Gold Event All Top

Recent Stories

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

13 seconds ago
 Khusro distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Card ..

Khusro distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Cards among deserving families

16 seconds ago
 BARI to organize two-day Agri. Youth Festival from ..

BARI to organize two-day Agri. Youth Festival from Mar 11

17 seconds ago
 British Council launches "Pakistan-UK New Perspect ..

British Council launches "Pakistan-UK New Perspectives" program to mark Pak's 75 ..

19 seconds ago
 DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

20 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>