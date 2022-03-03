Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules polo matches

By Sohail Ali The continuous rain and wet outfield rescheduled the matches of the Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali The continuous rain and wet outfield rescheduled the matches of the Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

According to the revised schedule by Lahore Polo Club management, tomorrow, Friday, FG Polo will take on Master Paints at 12:00 pm for the place in the subsidiary final while Remounts will play against Newage Cables/Master Paints in the first semifinal at 2:00 pm and HN Polo will vie against Diamond Paints in the second semifinal at 3:00 pm.

On Saturday, DS Polo/Rizvi's will compete against Rough Riders Polo Team and Barry's under the American system.

The final and subsidiary final will be played on Sunday.

According to Tower 21 CEO Hamza Malik, the prestigious high-goal event is being played at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground, where top national and international polo players exhibiting their prowess and amusing the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony work. "The Tower 21 is sponsoring this prestigious event in order to promote this game of kings and knights. A good number of lively Lahori people as well as many foreigners come to witness the highly challenging and interesting polo matches and hopefully, the final will be action-packed as well as jam-packed and will be fully enjoyed by all the cheering spectators."