DS Polo/Rizvi's qualified for the subsidiary final of Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 after winning the match played under American system among three teams here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :DS Polo/Rizvi's qualified for the subsidiary final of Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 after winning the match played under American system among three teams here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

Now DS Polo/Rizvi's will take on FG Polo Team in the subsidiary final at 2:00 pm while Newage Cables/Master Paints will compete against HN Polo in the main final at 3:00 pm here at historic Aibak polo ground of Lahore Polo Club.

The match, which was postponed due to rain and wet outfield on Thursday, was played on Saturday among DS Polo/Rizvi's, Barry's and Rough Riders Polo Team under American. Every match among these three teams was of two-chukker each and DS Polo/Rizvi's managed to win both of their matches. They first defeated Rough Riders Polo Team and then beat Barry's to book berth in the subsidiary final.

In their first match, DS Polo/Rizvi's outpaced Rough Riders Polo Team by 5-1. Max Charlton emerged as hero of the day for DS Polo/Rizvi's with a contribution of fabulous four goals while Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi struck one. From the Rough Riders, the only goal was converted by Julio Novillo Astrada.

In the another match of the day, DS Polo/Rizvi's faced tough resistance from Barry's before winning the crucial encounter by a close margin of 4-3. This time, highly talented and shinning star Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi banged in a brace and Max Charlton also thrashed in two goals. For team Barry's, Rulo Trotz pumped in two goals and Hamza Mawaz Khan scored one goal.

In the last match of the day played between Barry's and Rough Riders Polo Team, Barry's emerged winners by 3-1. The major contribution from team Barry's came from their star players Rulo Trotz and Hamza Mawaz Khan, who converted two and one goal respectively while the only goal from Rough Riders came from Julio Novillo Astrada.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the main final will be played between Newage Cables/Master Paints and HN Polo at 3:00 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground and will be witnessed by Tower 21 CEO Hamza Raza Malik, Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.