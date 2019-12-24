Quaid-e-Azam Ijaz Khan, Hazrat Ali win Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling trophies

Ijaz Khan and Hazrat Ali clinched the trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling Race held under the aegis of KP Cycling Association, which concluded here at Northern Bypass on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Ijaz Khan and Hazrat Ali clinched the trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling Race held under the aegis of KP Cycling Association, which concluded here at Northern Bypass on Tuesday.

President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, officials and cyclists and large number of spectators were also present during the races. A total of 57 cyclists participated in the races, which included 14 cycles of Chinese cycle race and 28 km of sports cycle race. Deputy Director Sports Azizullah Khan and Joint Director Engineering Department State Bank Peshawar Imran Aslam were a special guest who distributed trophies and other prizes to the players.

According to the results, Hazrat Ali won first with 21.21sec in the China Cycle Race. In the race, Ijaz Khan finished first with 38.34sec. Sadiqullah finished second with 38.40sec and Ahmed Zeb finished third with 38.45 seconds.

In the end the prizes were distributed among the players. Talking to media men Azhar Ali Shah said that they have given due chances to the players across the country. He said on the aim and objective of the event is to highlight the struggle being made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to pay tribute to him.