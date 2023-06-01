Pakistan Squash Federation was organizing the 1st Quaid-e-Azam National Championship, 2023 here at Mushaf Squash Complex from June 2 to 7

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Squash Federation was organizing the 1st Quaid-e-Azam National Championship, 2023 here at Mushaf Squash Complex from June 2 to 7.

The championship would include 13 categories. In the 1st phase Men and Women Senior along with Men & Women Masters would be held from June 2 to 4 whereas Boys U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, Girls U-15 & U19 categories would be played between June 4 to 7. Boys U-9 category has been introduced for the first time in the championship.

It may be mentioned that Senior Men, Senior Women, Boys U-19 & Girls U-19 events would be organized as PSA National Championship with US$ 1,000 each.

However junior Boys and Girls national junior events will have prize money of Rs 100,000 each.

For the first time in history championship involving 13 categories has been arranged. A large number of players from all over Pakistan have entered their Names to test their skills in the extravaganza.

The tournament which would start from 9 am to 6 pm on a daily basis will provide an opportunity to local players to improve their national and PSA ranking while playing at the home ground.