Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence against Peshawar Region

(@Abdulla99267510)

First-placed team from each group will play two matches, with top two sides qualifying for final, set to take place from 14 to 18 December

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Oct 23rd, 2024) Karachi Region Whites, defending champions of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will begin this year’s campaign against Peshawar Region on 26 October at the Ashfaq Ground in Charsadda. The premier first-class tournament will see 18 teams from 16 regions divided into three groups. The top side from each group will advance to the triangular stage.

In the triangular stage, the first-placed team from each group will play two matches, with the top two sides qualifying for the final, set to take place from 14 to 18 December. The venues of the triangular stage and the final will be confirmed in due course.

A prize pot of PKR12.6 million will be up for grabs as the winner of the tournament will bag PKR7.5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR four million.

Three venues - Ashfaq Cricket Ground in Charsadda, Rana Naveed Cricket academy in Sheikhupura and Saeed sports City in Lahore - will host first-class matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for the first time. The three cricket grounds will stage five matches each in the group stage of the tournament.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi:

“I am pleased to announce that the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been formally approved. This tournament holds immense importance in the structure of Pakistan’s domestic cricket and its continuation ensures the cultivation of talent for our national team.

“The tournament will provide young and emerging players the opportunity to showcase their skills and stake a claim to represent in the Men’s international team.

The expansion of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from eight to 18 teams this year increases the talent pool and allows more regions to participate at the highest level.

“I have personally instructed all concerned officials to ensure that the arrangements for this tournament are of the highest standard. The PCB is committed to providing the best environment for players to perform at their best and for the tournament to run smoothly and professionally.”

As per the tournament’s format, six cities – Abbottabad, Charsadda, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi – will host 45 group matches. Islamabad’s three venues Diamond Ground, Marghazar Ground and National Ground will stage the Group A matches. Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Ashfaq Ground in Charsadda and Rawalpindi’s Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium will host Group B matches. Gujranwala’s Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Saeed Sports City in Lahore and Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura will be hosting Group C fixtures.

Among the 18 teams, Abbottabad Region, Faisalabad Region, Hyderabad Region, Islamabad Region, Lahore Region Whites and Larkana Region are placed in Group A. AJK Region, Bahawalpur Region, Karachi Region Whites, Multan Region, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region are part of Group B, while Dera Murad Jamali, FATA Region, Karachi Region Blues, Lahore Region Blues, Quetta Region and Sialkot Region are in Group C.

Each side will get an opportunity to play a minimum of five matches in the group stage, with the top team from each group progressing to the triangular stage.