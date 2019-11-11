Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Ali, Sarmad, Umar shine on day two

Ali Shafiq and Mohammad Umar took five wickets each for Balochistan and Sindh, respectively while Sarmad Bhatti smashed an unbeaten 112 for Northern on day-two of the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Sunday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) Ali Shafiq and Mohammad Umar took five wickets each for Balochistan and Sindh, respectively while Sarmad Bhatti smashed an unbeaten 112 for Northern on day-two of the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Sunday.

At LCCA Ground in Lahore, Central Punjab in their first innings were bowled out for 140 in 46.3 overs against Sindh. For Central Punjab, Ali Zaryab top-scored with a 89-ball 44 which included six fours.

For Sindh, Mohammad Umar took five wickets for 49 runs in 17 overs. Adeel Malik picked four wickets for 65.

In return, Sindh in their second innings had scored 106 for no loss in 28 overs when stumps were drawn. Opening batsmen Ammad Alam and Jahid Ali will resume their innings tomorrow on 70 and 35 runs, respectively.

In the second match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 215 in 63.3 overs against Balochistan at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 77 for three in 23 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s opening batsman Mohammad Mohsin top-scored with 95 off 162 balls laced with 10 fours.

For Balochistan, Ali Shafiq with his right-arm pace bowling grabbed five wickets for 70 runs. Atif Jabbar and Gohar Faiz picked two wickets apiece for 37 and 58 runs, respectively.

In return, Balochistan were 81 for four in 37 overs when stumps were drawn.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Amir Khan took two wickets for 26 runs in eight overs.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Northern were bowled out for 296 in 82 overs against Southern Punjab’s first innings of 357.

Sarmad Bhatti coming to bat at number five scored an unbeaten 112 off 170 balls, he hit nine fours and four sixes.

Hasan Raza (57) and Naveed Malik (33) were the other contributors in Northern’s batting. The duo contributed an 86-run partnership for the second wicket.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar and right-arm fast Mohammad Imran took four wickets each, while Ali Usman grabbed two wickets for 109 runs.

In return, Southern Punjab in their second innings were 40 for no loss in 12 overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Sindh, LCCA Ground, Lahore

Sindh 332-6, 83 overs (Saifullah Bangash 116 not out, Mohammad Suleman 90, Ahsan Ali 51 retired not out; Bilawal Iqbal 3-85, Ahmed Bashir 2-61) and 106-0, 28 overs (Ammad Alam 70 not out, Jahid Ali 35 not out)

Central Punjab 140 all-out, 46.3 overs (Ali Zaryab 44, Abdullah Shafiq 32; Mohammad Umar 5-49, Adeel Malik 4-65)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakthtunkhwa 215 all-out, 63.3 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 95; Ali Shafiq 5-70, Atif Jabbar 2-37, Gohar Faiz 2-58)

Balochistan 81-4, 37 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 20; Mohammad Amir Khan 2-26)

Southern Punjab v Northern, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 357-6, 83 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 132, Anas Mustafa 94, Naveed Yasin 64 not out; Usama Mir 4-126) and 40-0, 12 overs

Northern 296 all-out, 82 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 112 not-out, Hasan Raza 57; Zulfiqar Babar 4-103, Muhammad Imran 4-49, Ali Usman 2-109)