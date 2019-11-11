Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins on day three

A four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Asad Afridi helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 83 runs, while the matches between Northern and Southern Punjab, and Central Punjab and Sindh ended in draws in the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019) A four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Asad Afridi helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 83 runs, while the matches between Northern and Southern Punjab, and Central Punjab and Sindh ended in draws in the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament on Monday.

At KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, Balochistan, resuming their innings on 81 for four in 37 overs, were bowled out for 132 runs in 59.5 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both teams had forfeited their first innings, due to late start on the first day because of wet outfield.

For Balochistan, Shahbaz Khan top-scored with a 77-ball 20. He struck two fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leg-spinner Asad Afridi took four wickets for 33 runs in 15 overs.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab played out a draw against Northern.

Resuming their second innings on 40 for no loss, Southern Punjab scored 302 for four in 88 overs before stumps were drawn.

Anas Mustafa top-scored with 78 runs. His 148-ball stay at the crease - over the course of which he stitched a 75-run opening-partnership with Mukhtar Ahmed (36) – was laced with eight fours and a six.

Mohammad Mohsin and Mohammad Umair were undefeated on 72 and 75. The duo contributed an unbeaten 145-run partnership for the fifth-wicket.

Mohsin’s innings included seven fours, while Umair hit five fours.

For Northern, Hamza Nadeem picked two wickets for 42 runs in 15 overs.

In the third match of the day, Central Punjab and Sindh played out a drawn match at LCCA Ground in Lahore.

Resuming their second innings on 106 for no loss, Sindh declared their innings on 159 for one in 39.4 overs. Ammad Alam top-scored with a 126-ball 91, hitting 15 fours and one six.

Jahid Ali scored an unbeaten 63 off 115 balls, which was laced with 10 fours.

The duo contributed 159 runs for the first-wicket partnership.

Chasing 352 to win the match, Central Punjab scored 248 for four in 57 overs before the play ended.

Ali Zaryab, hitting 10 fours, was the top scorer with 101 off 132 balls. Saad Nasim coming to bat at number five scored a 99-ball 93 which included 11 fours and three sixes.

Both batsmen contributed 168 runs for the fourth-wicket.

For Sindh, Mohammad Umar took two wickets for 90.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 215 all-out, 63.3 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 95; Ali Shafiq 5-70, Atif Jabbar 2-37, Gohar Faiz 2-58)

Balochistan 132 all-out, 59.5 overs (Shahbaz Khan 22, Junaid Khan 21, Gulraiz Sadaf 20, Rameez Raja 20; Asad Afridi 4-33, Mohammad Amir Khan 2-31)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win by 83 runs

Southern Punjab v Northern, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 357-6, 83 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 132, Anas Mustafa 94, Naveed Yasin 64 not out; Usama Mir 4-126) and 302-4, 88 overs (Anas Mustafa 78, Mohammad Umair 75 not-out, Mohammad Mohsin 72 not-out, Mukhtar Ahmed 36; Hamza Nadeem 2-42)

Northern 296 all-out, 82 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 112 not-out, Hasan Raza 57; Zulfiqar Babar 4-103, Muhammad Imran 4-49, Ali Usman 2-109)

Result: Match drawn

Central Punjab v Sindh, LCCA Ground, Lahore

Sindh 332-6, 83 overs (Saifullah Bangash 116 not out, Mohammad Suleman 90, Ahsan Ali 51 retired not out; Bilawal Iqbal 3-85, Ahmed Bashir 2-61) and 159-1 (declared), 39.4 overs (Ammad Alam 91, Jahid Ali 53 not-out)

Central Punjab 140 all-out, 46.3 overs (Ali Zaryab 44, Abdullah Shafiq 32; Mohammad Umar 5-49, Adeel Malik 4-65) and 248-4, 57 overs (Ali Zaryab 101 not-out, Saad Nasim 93; Mohammad Umar 2-90)

Result: Match drawn