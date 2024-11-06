Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 3rd Round Begins Thursday
Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Third Round Fixtures of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 will kick off on Thursday (November 7) with matches being played across the country.
The third Round Fixtures of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will run from November 7 to 10.
Group A- Faisalabad vs Hyderabad at Diamond cricket Ground, Islamabad; Islamabad vs Lahore Whites at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad; Abbottabad vs Larkana at National Ground, Islamabad.
Group B- Rawalpindi vs Karachi Whites at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; Multan vs Bahawalpur at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad; Azad Jammu and Kashmir vs Peshawar at Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda.
Group C- Quetta vs Lahore Blues at Saeed sports City, Bedian, Lahore; Karachi Blues vs FATA at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan; Sialkot vs Dera Murad Jamali at Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket academy, Sheikhupura.
After the end of second round, Sailkot Region is leading the table with two wins followed by FATA Region (1), Karachi Region Blues (1), D.
M.Jamali Region (1), Lahore Region Blues (1) and Quetta Region (0).
Meanwhile the stats pack after the end of second round is as follows- Most Runs: Mohammad Suleman (288), Waqar Ahmed (287), Umar Amin (282), Iftikhar Ahmed (255) and Mohsin Riaz (246).
Best Bowling Figures: Shahid Aziz (7-24), Ahmed Bashir (7-27), Najeebullah Achakzai (6-13), Nusratullah (6-14) and Aftab Khan (6-42).
Highest Individual Score: Mohsin Riaz (204*), Khurram Manzoor (179), Umar Amin (169), Hasan Nawaz (169) and Imam-ul-Haq (160).
Wicket Keepers (Most Dismissals): Afzal Manzoor (13), Junaid Ali (9), Saifullah Bangash (9), Bismillah Khan (8) and Taimur Khan (8).
Most Wickets: Nusratullah (15), Ahmed Bashir (15), Bilawal Bhatti (14), Mohammad Salman (13) and Khurram Shahzad (13).
Most Catches (Fielders): Amad Butt (6), Imran Butt (6), Zeeshan Malik (6), Aqib Shah (5) and Husnain Shameer (4).
