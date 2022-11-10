LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Central Punjab had a second innings lead of 188 against Northern at stumps on day three of the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 match, thanks to Zafar Gohar's splendid bowling performance.

The left-arm orthodox recorded his first-class career's 16th five-wicket haul, returning incredible figures of six for 96 in 31.2 overs as Northern were bowled out for 333, in reply to Central Punjab's 385, after beginning the day on 194 for three here at the LCCA Ground.

Zafar snared five wickets on Thursday, including Umar Waheed's, who fell four runs short of a century. Umar converted his overnight 42 into 96. He batted for 186 balls, in which he hit 15 fours.

Central Punjab hurried to 136 for three in 25 overs after Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique were dismissed. Mohammad Saad made 61 off just 64 balls (11 fours) and Tayyab Tahir was unbeaten on 58 that he gathered in only 61 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

Tayyab will have the company of Qasim Akram when the match resumes on Friday, the last day of the eighth round.

At the Abbottabad cricket Stadium, Southern Punjab were 270 for six after Usman Salahuddin scored a century. Usman was unbeaten on 102 off 200 (11 fours).

This is his third century of the season.

All-rounder Hassan Khan missed his century by 16 runs at number seven as he made 84 off 101 (13 fours and a six) before he was dismissed by Haris Sohail.

Khurram Shahzad and Taj Wali picked up two wickets each, while the other wicket was taken by Hussain Talat.

Meanwhile, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa took five points each as their match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab elects to bat against Northern at the LCCA Ground Central Punjab 385 all out, 94 overs (Abdullah Shafique 155, Faheem Ashraf 109 not out, Qasim Akram 38, Zafar Gohar 22; Musa Khan 4-100, Aamir Jamal 3-68) and 136-3, 25 overs (Mohammad Saad 61, Tayyab Tahir 58 not out) Northern 333 all out, 96.2 overs (Mohammad Huraira 114, Umar Waheed 96, Mubasir Khan 33; Zafar Gohar 6-96, Bilal Asif 2-70) Toss uncontested – Balochistan opt to bowl against Southern Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket StadiumSouthern Punjab 270-6, 71 overs (Usman Salahuddin 102 not out, Hassan Khan 84, Salman Ali Agha 31, Imran Rafiq 25; Khurram Shahzad 2-23, Taj Wali 2-45)Match abandoned between Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.