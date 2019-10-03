Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press conference schedule of teams for Friday

The following is the teams’ training and press conference schedule for Friday ahead of the fourth round matches in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019) The following is the teams’ training and press conference schedule for Friday ahead of the fourth round matches in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:

UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh and Southern Punjab will hold training sessions from 10am at the UBL Sports Complex.

At 11.30am Sindh captain Asad Shafiq and at 11.45am Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood will hold pre-match conferences at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. For further information, please contact Sindh team manager Rashid Khan at 0342-2685030 and Southern Punjab team manager Shahid Butt at 0302-8610008.

Sindh and Southern Punjab will meet at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 10am. Emmad Ahmed Hameed, PCB Media Manager – Domestic Cricket and High Performance, will be the media’s contact point and will be available at 0301-8452417.

KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Balochistan will hold a training session, from 11:15am. Captain Imran Farhat will be available for media talk at around 12:30pm. For further information and timings, please contact Balochistan team manager Altaf Jaffery at 0333-7804257.

Northern will hold a training session from around 3:00pm. Northern captain Umar Amin will be available for media talk at around 4:30pm. For further information and timings, please contact Northern team manager Shakeel Ahmed at 0333-5103149.

Northern and Balochistan will meet at the KRL Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 10am.

Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad

Central Punjab will hold training session from 4pm. Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali will be available for media talk at around 5:15 pm. For further information and timings, please contact Central Punjab team manager Khalid Niazi at 0333-4243728.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold training session from 4pm. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Sahibzada Farhan will be available for media talk at around 5:30pm. For further information and timings, please contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team manager Farrukh Zaman at 0302-8477587.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will meet Central Punjab at the Abbottabad Stadium on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 10am.