Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice And Press Conference Schedule Of Teams For Friday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:57 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) The following is the teams’ training and press conference schedule for Friday ahead of the first round matches in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:

National Stadium, Karachi

Sindh will hold a training session from 10am. At around 11.30am, Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold a media conference in the press conference room. For further information, please contact Sindh team manager Rashid Khan at 0342-2685030.

Balochistan will hold a training session from 3.30pm. After Sarfaraz Ahmed’s presser at around 11.45am, Balochistan vice-captain Imran Farhat will hold a media conference. For further information, please contact Balochistan team manager Altaf Jaffery at 0333-780 4257.

Sindh and Balochistan will meet at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 10am. Emmad Ahmed, PCB – Media Manager, Domestic Cricket and High Performance, will be the media’s contact point and will be available at 0301-8452417

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Southern Punjab will hold a training session from 10.30am. Their captain Shan Masood will hold a media conference in the Press Conference Hall on the second floor of the Far End Building at 2.30pm. For further information, please contact Southern Punjab team manager Shahid Butt at 0302-8610008

Central Punjab will hold a training session from 3pm onwards.

Central Punjab captain Babar Azam will hold a media conference in the Press Conference Hall on the second floor of the Far End Building at 2.45pm. For further information, please contact Central Punjab team manager Khalid Niazi at 0333-4243728

Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will meet at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 10am. Raza Kitchlew, PCB Senior Manager –Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team and Operations, will be the media’s contact point and will be available at 0301-8440280

Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad

Northern will hold training sessions from 9am onwards. Northern captain Umar Amin will hold a media conference at the venue at around 10.15am. For further information, please contact Northern team manager Shakeel Ahmed at 0333-5103149.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold training session from 10am onwards. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan will hold a media conference at the venue around 10.30am. For further information, please contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team manager Farrukh Zaman at 0302-8477587

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will meet Northern at the Abbottabad Stadium on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 10am. Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, PCB – Media Manager, Domestic Cricket and High Performance, will be the remote media manager for this match and will be available at 0322-4706553

