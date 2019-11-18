Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Abdullah and Atiq score hundreds

Abdullah Shafiq and Atiq ur Rehman score centuries as Central Punjab played out a drawn match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day-three of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Abdullah Shafiq and Atiq ur Rehman score centuries as Central Punjab played out a drawn match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day-three of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Saturday.

Resuming their first innings on 107 for one in 30 overs, Central Punjab managed to score 386 for four in 83 overs.

Atiq ur Rehman top-scored with an unbeaten 129 off 146 balls, hitting 14 fours. Opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq scored a 163-ball 124, laced with 13 fours and two sixes.

The duo contributed 138 runs for the third wicket.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi took two wickets for 66 runs.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 60 for no loss in 8.3 overs when stumps were drawn.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, Northern and Balochistan played out a drawn game.

Resuming their second innings on five for no loss, Balochistan managed to score 257 for seven in 83 overs when stumps were drawn.

Shahbaz Khan top-scored with a 157-ball 69, he hit six fours. Dawood Khan contributed an unbeaten 56 off 139 ball laced with two fours.

For Northern, Raza Hasan picked five wickets for 101 runs in 35 overs. His match figures read eight for 228 runs.

In the third drawn match of the day, Sindh managed to score 203 for eight in 84 overs against Southern Punjab when stumps were drawn at NBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

Resuming their second innings on 12 for no loss, Danish Aziz top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 88 balls, hitting six fours.

Rameez Raja jr (48) and Mohammad Suleman (33) contributed to Sindh’s score.

For Southern Punjab, Ali Usman took three wickets for 55 runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 290 all out, 75.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44, Asad Afridi 41, Akbar Badshah 40; Ahmed Safi 6-117) and 60-0, 8.3 overs

Central Punjab 386-4, 83 overs (Atiq ur Rehman 129 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 124, Saad Nasim 41, Muhammad Akhlaq 34; Asif Afridi 2-66)

Result: Match Drawn

Balochistan v Northern, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Balochistan 293-8, 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbar-ur-Rehman 34; Raza ul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127) and 257-7, 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 69, Dawood Khan 56 not out, Mohammad Junaid 43; Raza Hasan 5-101)

Northern 293-7, 83 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Sarmad Bhatti 94; Ali Shafiq 3-62)

Result: Match Drawn

Sindh v Southern Punjab, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh 328 all out, 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84) and 203-8, 84 overs (Danish Aziz 52 not out, Rameez Raja jr 48, Mohammad Suleman 33; Ali Usman 3-55)

Southern Punjab 272 all out, 81 overs (Tayyab Tahir 111, Mohammad Umair 64; Mohammad Umar 4-61, Adeel Malik 3-50, Waleed Ahmed 2-84)

Result: Match Drawn