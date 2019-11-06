Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Agha, Zaryab, Ikhlaq score centuries

Agha Salman, Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Ikhlaq scored centuries as matches of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy between Northern and Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab ended in a draw

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) Agha Salman, Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Ikhlaq scored centuries as matches of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy between Northern and Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab ended in a draw.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, resuming their innings on 80 for five on the third day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 131 in 38.2 overs by Southern Punjab.

Mehran Ibrahim top-scored with 45 off 55 balls, hitting six fours.

For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Imran took five wickets.

Southern Punjab scored 262 for seven in 62 overs before stumps were drawn.

Agha Salman scored a 117-balls 104, laced with 12 fours. Mukhtar Ahmed contributed a quick-fire 64 off 47 balls which included 11 fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asad Afridi grabbed three wickets for 66 runs.

In the second drawn match, Northern, resuming their second innings on 27 for no loss, made 274 for six in 91 overs against Sindh at State Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Opener Naveed Malik top-scored with a 151-ball 70 as he cracked five fours and two sixes. Shoaib Ahmed contributed 61 off 119 balls and hit six fours.

For Sindh, off-spinner Ashiq Ali chipped in with three for 86.

At the Itefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore, Central Punjab made 329 for three in 74 overs against Balochistan before the play ended.

For Central Punjab, Mohamamd Iklaq top-scored with a 196-ball 148 which included 16 fours and two sixes.

Ali Zaryab was other notable run-getter with 107 off 156 balls, which included 11 fours.

The duo contributed 226 runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Scores in brief:

Northern v Sindh, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Northern 368-7, 83 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 171 not out, Shoaib Ahmed 83, Shehzad Azam 43; Jahid Ali 2-25) and 274-6, 91 overs ( Naveed Malik 70, Shoaib Ahmed 61, Ali Imran 44 not out; Ashiq Ali 3-86, Adeel Malik 2-39)

Sindh 436-4, 83 overs (Jahid Ali 123, Shehzar Mohammad 99, Ahsan Ali 86 not out, Ammad Alam 64, Rameez Raja jr 51; Raza ul Hasan 2-129)

Result: Match drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

Southern Punjab 267 all-out, 82 overs (Mohammad Umair 64, Agha Salman 54, Zeeshan Ashraf 50, Mohammad Imran 46; Mohammad Ilyas 5-58, Ahmed Jamal 2-55) and 262-7, 62 overs (Agha Salman 104, Mukhtar Ahmed 64; Asad Afridi 3-66, Ahmed Jamal 2-36)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131 all-out, 38.2 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 45; Muhammad Imran 5-47, Zia ul Haq 3-54, Mohammad Ali Khan 2-24)

Result: Match drawn

Balochistan v Central Punjab, Itefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore

Balochistan 276 all-out, 78.2 overs (Haseeb Azam 82, Taimur Ali 73, Akbar-ur-Rehman 47; Mohammad Ali 5-61, Raza Ali 2-30, Ahmed Bashir 2-38)

Central Punjab 329-3, 74 overs (Mohammad Ikhlaq 148, Ali Zaryab 107)