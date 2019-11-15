Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes six wickets

Ahmed Safi took six wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out for 290 runs against Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day-two of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Ahmed Safi took six wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out for 290 runs against Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day-two of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Friday.

Resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 163 for three in 41 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out in the 76th over.

Asad Afridi scored a 60-ball 41, he hit five fours and a six.

For Central Punjab, left arm spinner Ahmed Safi took six wickets for 117 runs in 29.1 overs.

In return, Central Punjab openers provided a solid start to the innings contributing 91 for the first-wicket.

At stumps, Central Punjab were 107 for one in 30 overs. Opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq returned undefeated on 64 off 93 balls, while Muhammad Akhlaq scored 34 off 72 balls before his dismissal to right-arm pacer Amir Khan.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, Northern resuming their first innings on 13 for no loss in five overs managed to score 293 for seven in 83 overs.

Afaq Rahim scored 103 off 163 balls, hitting seven fours. Sarmad Bhatti missed on a century, and scored a 163-ball 94 laced with five fours and a six.

For Balochistan, Ali Shafiq picked three wickets for 62 runs.

In return, Balochistan in their second innings were five for no loss, when stumps were drawn.

In the third match of the day, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 272 in 81 overs against Sindh at NBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

Tayyab Tahir coming to bat at number four scored a 164-ball 111 which included seven fours and four sixes. Mohammad Umair chipped in with 64 off 101 balls, hitting seven fours.

For Sindh, Mohammad Umar took four wickets for 61, while Adeel Malik grabbed three wickets.

In return, Sindh in their second innings had scored 12 for no loss in 8.1 overs when stumps were drawn early due to bad light.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 290 all out, 75.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44, Asad Afridi 41, Akbar Badshah 40; Ahmed Safi 6-117)

Central Punjab 107-1, 30 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 64 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 34)

Balochistan v Northern, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Balochistan 293-8, 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbar-ur-Rehman 34; Raza ul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127) and 5-0, six overs

Northern 293-7, 83 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Sarmad Bhatti 94; Ali Shafiq 3-62)

Sindh v Southern Punjab, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh 328 all out, 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84) and 12-0, 8.1 overs

Southern Punjab 272 all out, 81 overs (Tayyab Tahir 111, Mohammad Umair 64; Mohammad Umar 4-61, Adeel Malik 3-50, Waleed Ahmed 2-84)