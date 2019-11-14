UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman Takes Five Wickets

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Ali Usman took five wickets as Sindh were dismissed for 328 against Southern Punjab at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi on day-one of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Thursday

Sindh won the toss and opted to bat first, were bundled out in 82.2 overs. Ahsan Ali top-scored with a 69-ball 70, he hit 10 fours and a six. Waleed Ahmed (51), Rameez Raja Jr (45) and Danish Aziz (38) were other contributors in Sindh’s batting.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Ali Usman took five wickets for 153 in 36 overs. Zulfiqar Babar chipped in with three wickets for 84.

In return, Southern Punjab were 30 for one in nine overs when stumps were drawn.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad was called- off early due to bad light.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after opting to bat first, managed to score 163 for three in 41 overs when stumps were drawn.

Kamran Ghulam scored an unbeaten 51 off 68 balls, which included two fours and as many sixes. Opening batsmen Musadiq Ahmed (45) and Mohammad Mohsin (44) contributed 79 for the first-wicket.

For Central Punjab, Ahmed Safi picked all three wickets to fall for 76 runs.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, Balochistan after being put in to bat managed to score 293 for eight in 83 overs.

Right-handed opening batsman Gulraiz Sadaf struck 85 off 180 balls which included four fours. Haseeb Azam scored a 92-ball 47 laced with three fours and a six. The duo contributed 81 for the first-wicket.

Taimur Ali chipped in with 63 off 124 balls which included four fours. Taimur and Gulraiz contributed a 103-run partnership for the second-wicket.

For Northern, Raza ul Hasan and Raza Hasan took three wickets apiece.

In return, Northern were 13 for no loss in five overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Sindh v Southern Punjab, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh 328 all out, 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84)

Southern Punjab 30-1, nine overs

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163-3, 41 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44; Ahmed Safi 3-76) v Central Punjab

Balochistan v Northern, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Balochistan 293-8, 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbar-ur-Rehman 34; Raza ul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127)

Northern 13-0, five overs

