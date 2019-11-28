UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran And Tayyab Score Centuries For Southern Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Muhammad Imran and Tayyab Tahir scored centuries for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-three of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) Muhammad Imran and Tayyab Tahir scored centuries for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-three of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Resuming their second innings on 86 for four in 32 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in trouble at one point with six wickets down for 140 runs on the board.

Tayyab Tahir who remained unbeaten in the first innings with 107 off 90 balls, got together with Muhammad Imran and forged a valuable 118-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Tayyab scored a 242-ball 106, hitting eight fours and a six. Imran struck a 156-ball 113 laced with 16 fours and a six.

Southern Punjab were dismissed for 333 runs in 113 overs.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi took four wickets for 85, while Irfanullah Shah grabbed three wickets for 72 runs in 19 overs.

Chasing 484 runs for victory, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 11 for no loss in three overs, when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 369-5, 83 overs (Tayyab Tahir 107 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 103, Anas Mustafa 61, Mohammad Umair 45 not out; Asif Afridi 2-87) and 333 all out, 113 overs (Mohammad Umair 113, Tayyab Tahir 106, Maqbool Ahmed 35; Asif Afridi 4-85, Irfanullah Shah 3-72)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 219 all out, 50.4 overs (Musaddiq Ahmed 59, Khushdil Shah 48, Mohammad Mohsin 39; Zulfiqar Babar 5-56, Ataullah 3-58) and 11-0, three overs

