UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar And Tayyab Score Centuries

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and Tayyab score centuries

Opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed and middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir struck centuries for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-one of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) Opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed and middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir struck centuries for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-one of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Southern Punjab electing to bat first, managed to score 369 for five in 83 overs. Anas Mustafa and Mukhtar Ahmed contributed 137 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Anas’ innings of 61 from 90 balls included seven fours and a six.

Mukhtar scored 103 off 183 balls. His 223 minutes stay at the crease included eight fours and a six.

Tayyab Tahir coming to bat at number four scored a quick-fire unbeaten 90-ball 107, hitting four fours and six sixes.

He contributed an undefeated 141-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Umair (45 off 52 balls).

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi took two wickets for 87 runs in 27 overs.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 27 for no loss in five overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 369-5, 83 overs (Tayyab Tahir 107 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 103, Anas Mustafa 61, Mohammad Umair 45 not out; Asif Afridi 2-87)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 27-0, five overs

Related Topics

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Bank Mukhtar Ahmed Afridi From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

7 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

32 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, infrastructure projects driving g ..

48 minutes ago

Quomi Awami Tehreek to celebrate Sindh Culture Day ..

7 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at scattered pla ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.