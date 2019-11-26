Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and Tayyab score centuries

Opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed and middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir struck centuries for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-one of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) Opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed and middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir struck centuries for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-one of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Southern Punjab electing to bat first, managed to score 369 for five in 83 overs. Anas Mustafa and Mukhtar Ahmed contributed 137 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Anas’ innings of 61 from 90 balls included seven fours and a six.

Mukhtar scored 103 off 183 balls. His 223 minutes stay at the crease included eight fours and a six.

Tayyab Tahir coming to bat at number four scored a quick-fire unbeaten 90-ball 107, hitting four fours and six sixes.

He contributed an undefeated 141-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Umair (45 off 52 balls).

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi took two wickets for 87 runs in 27 overs.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 27 for no loss in five overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 369-5, 83 overs (Tayyab Tahir 107 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 103, Anas Mustafa 61, Mohammad Umair 45 not out; Asif Afridi 2-87)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 27-0, five overs