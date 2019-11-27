Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Zulfiqar takes five wickets

Left-arm-spinner Zulfiqar Babar took five wickets for Southern Punjab as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 219 on day-two of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) Left-arm-spinner Zulfiqar Babar took five wickets for Southern Punjab as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 219 on day-two of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament being played at State Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resuming their first innings on 27 for no loss in five overs, were dismissed in the 51st over.

Musaddiq Ahmed coming to bat at number three top-scored with a 97-ball 59, hitting seven fours.

Musaddiq and Khushdil Shah (48 off 62 balls) contributed a 66-run partnership for the fifth-wicket.

For Southern Punjab, Zulfiqar took five wickets for 56 in 12.4 overs. Ataullah grabbed three wickets for 58 runs.

In return, Southern Punjab in their second innings were 86 for four in 32 overs when stumps were drawn.

Tayyab Tahir will resume his batting tomorrow on 36, while Southern Punjab were leading by 236 runs.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 369-5, 83 overs (Tayyab Tahir 107 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 103, Anas Mustafa 61, Mohammad Umair 45 not out; Asif Afridi 2-87) and 86-4, 32 overs (Tayyab Tahir 36 not out; Asif Afridi 2-14, Irfan Ullah Shah 2-22)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 219 all out, 50.4 overs (Musaddiq Ahmed 59, Khushdil Shah 48, Mohammad Mohsin 39; Zulfiqar Babar 5-56, Ataullah 3-58)