Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Jahid Ali Scores A Century

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:52 PM

Jahid Ali scored 123 off 179 balls as Sindh posted a first innings score of 436 for four against Northern 368 at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi on the second-day of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Jahid Ali scored 123 off 179 balls as Sindh posted a first innings score of 436 for four against Northern 368 at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi on the second-day of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Monday.

Opener Jahid’s innngs included 11 fours and a six.

Shehzar Mohammad was unlucky to get out on 99 to Raza ul Hasan. His 131-ball innings included nine fours and a six. Ahsan Ali also contributed a quick-fire unbeaten knock of 86 off 48 balls, he hit four fours and six sixes.

In return, Northern in their second innings were 27 for no loss in 14 overs when stumps were drawn.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Karachi, Southern Punjab resuming their innings on 127 for three were bowled out for 267 in 82 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Umair top-scored with 64, while Agha Salman also chipped in with 54.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ilyas grabbed five wickets for 58.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were struggling at 80 for five in 25.1 overs when stumps were drawn.

For Southern Punjab, Muhammad Imran took three wickets.

In the third match of the day, Balochistan after being put to bat against Central Punjab at Itefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore were dismissed for 276 in 78.

2 overs. Haseeb Azam top-scored with a 128-ball 82 laced with 17 fours. Taimur Ali contributed 73 off 157 balls, he hit nine fours and a six.

For Central Punjab, Mohammad Ali took five wickets for 61. Ahmed Bashir and Raza Ali Dar grabbed two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Northern v Sindh, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Northern 368-7, 83 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 171 not out, Shoaib Ahmed 83, Shehzad Azam 43; Jahid Ali 2-25) and 27-0, 14 overs

Sindh 436-4, 83 overs (Jahid Ali 123, Shehzar Mohammad 99, Ahsan Ali 86 not out, Ammad Alam 64, Rameez Raja jr 51; Raza ul Hasan 2-129)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, Hayatabad Sports Camp, Peshawar

Southern Punjab 267 all-out, 82 overs (Mohammad Umair 64, Agha Salman 54, Zeeshan Ashraf 50, Mohammad Imran 46; Mohammad Ilyas 5-58, Ahmed Jamal 2-55)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 80-5, 25.1 overs (Muhammad Imran 3-22, Zia ul Haq 2-33)

Balochistan v Central Punjab, Itefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore

Balochistan 276 all-out, 78.2 overs (Haseeb Azam 82, Taimur Ali 73, Akbar-ur-Rehman 47; Mohammad Ali 5-61, Raza Ali 2-30, Ahmed Bashir 2-38)

