Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh win their matches

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) Mohammad Mohsin’s unbeaten 95 guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to victory against Northern at the NBP Stadium in Karachi on the final day of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI match on Friday.

Resuming their innings on the overnight score of 141 for five in 44 overs, Northern were bowled out for 174 in 61.5 overs. Sarmad Bhatti added only seven runs to his overnight score of 30, hitting four fours from 84 balls.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi took four wickets for 40 runs and ended-up with match figures of nine for 91. Asad Afridi and Khalid Usman grabbed three wickets each.

Chasing 195 to win the match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost three wickets for 67 runs. Kamran Ghulam and Mehran Ibrahim kept the scoreboard moving with 21 and 23 runs, respectively, but the main contribution came from opening batsman Mohammad Mohsin Khan who scored an unbeaten 95 off 165 balls laced with 10 fours and a six.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chased down the target in the 50th over losing eight wickets.

For Northern, off-spinner Raza ul Hasan took four wickets, while left-arm spinner Raza Hasan took two wickets and ended-up with match figures of 10 wickets for 189 runs.

Balochistan v Sindh, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Danish Aziz’s four-wickets guided Sindh to a 10-wicket win over Balochistan.

Resuming their innings on 30 for two in 10 overs, Balochistan on the third and final day of the match were dismissed for 220 in 72.4 overs.

Junaid Khan, batting at number eight, top-scored with a 117-ball 61, which was laced with five fours, while Akbar-ur-Rehman (51) and Haseeb Azam (48) contributed a 71-run partnership for the third wicket.

For Sindh, left-arm spinner Danish took four wickets for 67 runs in 21 overs. Waleed Ahmed, who grabbed six wickets in the first innings, took two scalps in the second innings.

With only 49 runs to win the match, Sindh chased down the target inside 15 overs without losing a wicket.

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab played out a drawn match against Central Punjab.

Resuming their first innings on 270 for five in 73 overs, Central Punjab declared their innings on 295 for eight in 79.

5 overs.

In return, Southern Punjab managed to score 150 for three in their second innings when stumps were drawn.

Opening batsmen Mukhtar Ahmed and Anas Mustafa knitted a partnership worth 92 runs. Mukhtar scored an 85-ball 50 which included five fours. Anas chipped in with 44 off 59 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab have qualified for the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI tournament. The final will be played at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi, from 26-29 November.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Northern 208 all out, 73.4 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 87, Umair Khan 40; Asif Afridi 5-41, Khalid Usman 3-54) and 174 all out, 61.5 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 37, Ali Imran 31; Asif Afridi 4-40, Asad Afridi 3-24, Khalid Usman 3-55)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 188 all out, 57.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 67, Mehran Ibrahim 28, Kamran Ghulam 23; Raza Hasan 8-72, Raza ul Hasan 2-60) and 195-8, 49.5 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 95 not out, Mehran Ibrahim 23; Raza ul Hasan 4-56, Raza Hasan 2-117)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win by two wickets

Balochistan v Sindh, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Balochistan 170 all out, 78.1 overs (Shahbaz Khan 56 not out, Ibtisam Sheikh 35; Waleed Ahmed 6-48, Danish Aziz 2-41) and 220 all out, 72.4 overs (Junaid Khan 61, Akbar-ur-Rehman 51, Haseeb Azam 48; Danish Aziz 4-67, Waleed Ahmed 2-70)

Sindh 342-5, 83 overs (Rameez Raja jr 133, Ahsan Ali 52, Rameez Aziz 51, Danish Aziz 35 not out; Azizullah 2-87) and 50-0, 14.3 overs (Danish Aziz 24 not out, Faraz Ali 22 not out)

Result: Sindh win by 10 wickets

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 281 all out, 83 overs (Maqbool Ahmed 62, Muhammad Imran 52 not out, Tayyab Tahir 42; Nisar Ahmad 5-74, Ahmed Safi 4-73) and 150-3, 38 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 50, Anas Mustafa 44; Saad Nasim 2-35)

Central Punjab 295-8 (decl), 79.5 overs (Ali Zaryab 86, Atiq-ur-Rehman 80, Saad Nasim 39, Abdullah Shafiq 36; Zulfiqar Babar 4-120, Mohammad Umair 3-37)

Result: Match drawn