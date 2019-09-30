UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI Matches Moved From Mirpur

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:01 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches moved from Mirpur

The fourth and fifth round matches of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament have been shifted from Mirpur Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Karachi's NBP Stadium in the aftermath of the 24 September earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):The fourth and fifth round matches of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament have been shifted from Mirpur Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Karachi's NBP Stadium in the aftermath of the 24 September earthquake.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken this decision to avoid any untoward incident after the only hotel where the teams could be accommodated and the dressing room of the stadium were damaged by the earthquake, said a PCB press release on Sunday.

The fourth round match between Balochistan and Northern (2-4 Oct) and the fifth round fixture featuring Central Punjab and Sindh (8-10 Oct) will now be held at theNational Bank of Pakistan Stadium in Karachi.

