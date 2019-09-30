UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI Matches Moved From Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:24 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) The fourth and fifth round matches of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament have been shifted from Mirpur Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Karachi’s NBP Stadium in the aftermath the 24 September earthquake.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken this decision to avoid any untoward incident after the only hotel where the teams could be accommodated and the dressing room of the stadium were damaged by the earthquake.

The fourth round match between Balochistan and Northern (2-4 Oct) and the fifth round fixture featuring Central Punjab and Sindh (8-10 Oct) will now be held at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.

