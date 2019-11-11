UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Mukhtar, Saifullah Score Hundreds

Mon 11th November 2019

Saifullah Bangash smashed an unbeaten 116 off 164 balls as Sindh posted a first innings score of 332 for six against Central Punjab at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on the first-day of the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) Saifullah Bangash smashed an unbeaten 116 off 164 balls as Sindh posted a first innings score of 332 for six against Central Punjab at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on the first-day of the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Saturday.

Sindh won the toss and opted to bat first, Mohammad Suleman (90) and Ahsan Ali (51) were other contributors in Sindh’s batting. Ahsan Ali was hit by a ball and was later replaced by Syed Faraz Ali as a concussion replacement.

For Central Punjab, Bilawal Iqbal took three wickets for 85.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan started late due to wet outfield at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both teams decided to forfeit their first innings.

Putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 77 for three in 23 overs when stumps were drawn.

Mohammad Mohsin scored an unbeaten 36 off 68 balls, he hit six fours.

For Balochistan, Ali Shafiq picked two wickets for 31 runs in eight overs.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab after opting to bat managed to score 357 for six in 83 overs.

Right-handed opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed struck 132 off 214 balls which included 12 fours and two sixes. Anas Mustafa chipped in with a 156-ball 94, he hit 14 fours and a six.

The duo contributed 223 runs for the opening wicket. Naveed Yasin contributed a quick-fire unbeaten 59-ball 64. His innings included four fours and as many sixes.

For Northern, leg-spinner Usama Mir took four wickets for 126 runs.

In return, Northern were 11 for one in five overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Sindh, LCCA Ground, Lahore

Sindh 332-6, 83 overs (Saifullah Bangash 116 not out, Mohammad Suleman 90, Ahsan Ali 51 retired not out; Bilawal Iqbal 3-85, Ahmed Bashir 2-61) v Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakthtunkhwa 77-3, 23 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 36 not out; Ali Shafiq 2-31) v Balochistan

Southern Punjab v Northern, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 357-6, 83 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 132, Anas Mustafa 94, Naveed Yasin 64 not out; Usama Mir 4-126)

Northern 11-1, five overs

