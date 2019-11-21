Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Raza Hasan takes eight wickets

Left-arm spinner Raza Hasan took eight wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 188 against Northern at the NBP Stadium in Karachi on day-two of the tenth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019) Left-arm spinner Raza Hasan took eight wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 188 against Northern at the NBP Stadium in Karachi on day-two of the tenth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Thursday.

Resuming their innings on the overnight score of 42 for no loss, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers added another 17 runs to the score before Mohammad Naeem (20) became the first victim of Raza Hasan.

Raza ended up getting eight wickets for 72 runs in 24.2 overs. Raza ul Hasan grabbed two wickets for 60.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opening batsman Mohammad Mohsin top-scored with a 117-ball 67, he hit eight fours.

In return, Northern in their second innings were 141 for five in 44 overs when stumps were drawn.

Sarmad Bhatti (30) and Umair Masood (24) will resume their innings tomorrow.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Central Punjab managed to score 270 for five in 73 overs at stumps against Southern Punjab.

Ali Zaryab top-scored with a 143-ball 86, hitting 10 fours. Ali and Atiq-ur-Rehman (80 off 116 balls) contributed a 118-run partnership for the third wicket.

Saad Nasim (39) and Abdullah Shafiq (36) were other contributors in Central Punjab’s batting.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar took four wickets for 107 runs in 30 overs.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, Sindh resuming their innings on 29 for one in nine overs, managed to score 342 for five in 83 overs against Balochistan when stumps were drawn.

Rameez Raja Jr scored a 209-ball 133 laced with seven fours and two sixes. Rameez and Ahsan Ali (52 off 69 balls) contributed a 88-run partnership for the third-wicket. Rameez Aziz chipped in with 51 off 101 balls, hitting four fours.

For Balochistan, Azizullah grabbed two wickets for 87 runs.

In return, Balochistan were 30 for two in 10 overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Northern 208 all out, 73.4 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 87, Umair Khan 40; Asif Afridi 5-41, Khalid Usman 3-54) and 141-5, 44 overs (Ali Imran 31, Sarmad Bhatti 30 not out, Umair Masood 24; Khalid Usman 3-55, Asad Afridi 2-18)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 188 all out, 57.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 67, Mehran Ibrahim 28, Kamran Ghulam 23; Raza Hasan 8-72, Raza ul Hasan 2-60)

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 281 all out, 83 overs (Maqbool Ahmed 62, Muhammad Imran 52 not out, Tayyab Tahir 42; Nisar Ahmad 5-74, Ahmed Safi 4-73)

Central Punjab 270-5, 73 overs (Ali Zaryab 86, Atiq-ur-Rehman 80, Saad Nasim 39, Abdullah Shafiq 36; Zulfiqar Babar 4-107)

Balochistan v Sindh, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Balochistan 170 all out, 78.1 overs (Shahbaz Khan 56 not out, Ibtisam Sheikh 35; Waleed Ahmed 6-48, Danish Aziz 2-41) and 30-2, 10 overs (Haseeb Azam 18 not out)

Sindh 342-5, 83 overs (Rameez Raja jr 133, Ahsan Ali 52, Rameez Aziz 51, Danish Aziz 35 not out; Azizullah 2-87)