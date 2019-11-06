Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores century for Balochistan in a drawn match

Balochistan’s Taimur Ali scored a century in a drawn match against Central Punjab on the third-day of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Itefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore on Wednesday

Resuming their first innings on 329 for three, Central Punjab managed to score 390 for five in 83 overs.

Raza Ali Dar scored 43 off 55 balls, he hit three fours.

In return, Balochistan in their second innings were 252 for four in 68 overs when stumps were drawn.

Taimur Ali scored 104 off 160 balls which included 15 fours and two sixes. Akbar-ur-Rehman contributed a 88-ball 57 which included six fours.

The duo contributed 120 runs partnership for the third wicket.

For Central Punjab, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim and Waqas Maqsood took one wicket each.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan v Central Punjab, Itefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore

Balochistan 276 all-out, 78.2 overs (Haseeb Azam 82, Taimur Ali 73, Akbar-ur-Rehman 47; Mohammad Ali 5-61, Raza Ali 2-30, Ahmed Bashir 2-38) and 252-4, 68 overs (Taimur Ali 104, Akbar-ur-Rehman 57)

Central Punjab 390-5, 83 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 148, Ali Zaryab 107, Raza Ali Dar 43; Atif Jabbar 2-75, Ali Shafiq 2-94)

Result: Match Drawn