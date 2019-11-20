Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Waleed Ahmed takes six wickets

Off-spinner Waleed Ahmed took six wickets as Balochistan were dismissed for 170 against Sindh at the Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi on day-one of the tenth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) Off-spinner Waleed Ahmed took six wickets as Balochistan were dismissed for 170 against Sindh at the Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi on day-one of the tenth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Wednesday.

Balochistan who won the toss and opted to bat first, were dismissed in 78.1 overs. Shahbaz Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 166-ball 56, he hit five fours. Ibtisam Sheikh (35) and Dawood Khan (33) were other contributors in Balochistan innings.

For Sindh, right-arm off-spinner Waleed Ahmed took six wickets for 48 in 25 overs. Danish Aziz chipped in with two wickets for 41.

In return, Sindh were 29 for one in nine overs when stumps were drawn.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab opting to bat first against Central Punjab were bowled out for 281 in 83 overs. Maqbool Ahmed coming to bat at number six top-scored with 62 off 120 balls, hitting six fours.

Muhamd Imran scored an unbeaten 80-ball 52 laced with five fours, while Tayyab Tahir and Mohammad Basit chipped in with 42 and 37 runs, respectively.

For Central Punjab, right-arm pacer Nisar Ahmad grabbed five wickets for 74 in 21 overs. Ahmed Safi left-arm spinner picked four for 73 runs in 24 overs.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Northern after opting to bat were dismissed for 208 in 73.4 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Left-handed batsman Sarmad Bhatti struck 87 off 145 balls which included nine fours and four sixes. He was involved in a 97-run partnership with Umair Khan (40) for the fourth wicket.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left-arm spinners Asif Afridi and Khalid Usman took five wickets and three wickets, respectively.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 42 for no loss in 14 overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan v Sindh, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Balochistan 170 all out, 78.1 overs (Shahbaz Khan 56 not out, Ibtisam Sheikh 35; Waleed Ahmed 6-48, Danish Aziz 2-41)

Sindh 29-1, nine overs

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 281 all out, 83 overs (Maqbool Ahmed 62, Muhammad Imran 52 not out, Tayyab Tahir 42; Nisar Ahmad 5-74, Ahmed Safi 4-73) v Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Northern 208 all out, 73.4 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 87, Umair Khan 40; Asif Afridi 5-41, Khalid Usman 3-54)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42-0, 14 overs