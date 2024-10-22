Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy To Commence From 26 October

Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2024 | 10:42 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday announced that Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, country’s premier first-class tournament, will be held from 26 October to December 19, 2024

Eighteen teams from the 16 regions will participate in the four-day tournament.

Karachi Region Whites will defend the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title this year after the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side defeated Faisalabad Region in the final by 456 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium from 22 to 26 October 2023.

The 18 teams include Abbottabad Region, AJK Region, Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Faisalabad Region, FATA Region, Hyderabad Region, Islamabad Region, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Larkana Region, Multan Region, Peshawar Region, Quetta Region, Rawalpindi Region and Sialkot Region.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director - Domestic Cricket Operations said, “Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Pakistan as it is not just a tournament but also an event that showcases the immense talent across the country and prepares them for the challenges of international cricket.

“As always, we will continue to provide the best possible platform for players to excel and show their capabilities on the biggest stage in domestic cricket as they will be rubbing their shoulders with the best players of the country.

“Earlier we demonstrated a successful Champions One-Day Cup, and are fully committed to strengthening our domestic structure. The successful execution of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains at the heart of this commitment.”

