Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s 2nd Round begins Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Second Round Fixtures of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 will kick off on Friday (November 1) with matches being played across the country.

The Second Round Fixtures of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will run from November 1 to 4.

Group A: Faisalabad vs Abbottabad at National Ground, Islamabad; Hyderabad vs Lahore Whites at Marghzar cricket Ground, Islamabad; Islamabad vs Larkana at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Group B: AJK vs Rawalpindi at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; Multan vs Karachi Whites at Ashfaq Cricket Ground, Sirdheri, Charsadda; Peshawar vs Bahawalpur at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad.

Group C: Sialkot vs Quetta at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan; Karachi Blues vs Lahore Blues at Saeed sports City, Bedian, Lahore; DMJ vs FATA at Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket academy, Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile the stats pack after the first round is as follows-

Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan (234), Waqar Ahmed (220), Mohsin Riaz (204), Imam-ul-haq (199) and Mohammad Suleman (196).

Best Bowling Figures: Ahmed Bashir (7-27), Najeebullah Achakzai (6-13), Nusratullah (6-14), Aftab Khan (6-42) and Gulfam Aziz (6-55).

Highest Individual Score: Mohsin Riaz (204*), Khurram Manzoor (179), Umar Amin (169), Imam-ul-Haq (160) and Faizan Riaz (156).

Wicket Keepers (Most Dismissals): Afzal Manzoor (7), Mohsin Raza (5), Rizwan Ali (5), Bismillah Khan (4) and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (4).

Most Wickets: Ahmed Bashir (10), Aftab Khan (9), Abu Huraira (8), Mohammad Salman (8) and Khurram Shahzad (8).

Most Catches (Fielders): Amad Butt (5), Aqib Shah (4), Azan Awais (3), Imran Butt (3) and Mohammad Umair (3).