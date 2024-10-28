Quaid-e-Azam Wheelchair T20 Cup Begins On Tuesday
Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Quaid-e-Azam Wheelchair T20 Cup, Pakistan's premier domestic cricket event, will roll into action on Tuesday at Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad
The colourful opening ceremony will be followed by the first match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while
the second match will feature Punjab against Gilgit-Baltistan, said a statement by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council.
Six teams from across the country, comprising national and international wheelchair players will participate in the
tournament.
The event promises to showcase exciting cricketing action and promote the game at the grassroots level.
