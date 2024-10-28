Quaid-e-Azam Wheelchair T20 Cup begins on Tuesday

The Quaid-e-Azam Wheelchair T20 Cup, Pakistan's premier domestic cricket event, will roll into action on Tuesday at Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Wheelchair T20 Cup, Pakistan's premier domestic cricket event, will roll into action on Tuesday at Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad.

The colourful opening ceremony will be followed by the first match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while

the second match will feature Punjab against Gilgit-Baltistan, said a statement by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council.

Six teams from across the country, comprising national and international wheelchair players will participate in the

tournament.

The event promises to showcase exciting cricketing action and promote the game at the grassroots level.