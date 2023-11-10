Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam XI Triumphs In Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls Exhibition Match

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Quaid-e-Azam XI Triumphs in Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls Exhibition Match

The Abdul Nasser Basketball Court in Aram Bagh recently hosted an exciting exhibition match for the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). In a closely contested game, Quaid-e-Azam XI secured a 25-20 victory over Shaheed Millat XI

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Abdul Nasser Basketball Court in Aram Bagh recently hosted an exciting exhibition match for the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). In a closely contested game, Quaid-e-Azam XI secured a 25-20 victory over Shaheed Millat XI.

The match, held on Iqbal Day, featured impressive performances from both teams. Nabiha Hussain stood out for Quaid-e-Azam XI, scoring 9 points, followed by Aruba Aniq with 8 points and Faiza Mahboob with 4 points. Yasra Khokhar led the charge for Shaheed Millat XI, contributing 9 points, supported by Amara Hafeez with 5 points and Falaq Irfan with 4 points.

The chief guest for the event was Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman, who was later honored with the Allama Iqbal Performance Award by KBBA for her significant contributions. Notable personalities like Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas Advocate, Asif Kiyani, Nusrat Afzal, and Zaima Khatoon were also present.

The match, smoothly directed by KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain, saw fair play thanks to referees Aamir Sharif, Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif, along with technical officials Talat Idris, Hafiza Khan, and Manahil Khan. The event showcased great sportsmanship, leaving a lasting impression on everyone at the Aram Bagh court.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Bagh Event From Court

Recent Stories

WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community ..

WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community in London: Caretaker Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, p ..

Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, people-to-people closeness: Ca ..

4 minutes ago
 KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education ..

KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education in students' growth, success

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

3 minutes ago
 SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Irani ..

SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil

3 minutes ago
 Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of p ..

Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of parents, teachers in student's ..

3 minutes ago
Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

3 minutes ago
 Training session at CPO focuses on inspection regi ..

Training session at CPO focuses on inspection registers in police stations

3 minutes ago
 Cold air, gales to drop temperatures in China

Cold air, gales to drop temperatures in China

3 minutes ago
 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) standardizes IPO appro ..

3 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank collaborates with SAFCO Microfinance C ..

Meezan Bank collaborates with SAFCO Microfinance Company Private Limited (SMCL) ..

24 minutes ago
 Babusar Pass closed after heavy snowfall

Babusar Pass closed after heavy snowfall

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports