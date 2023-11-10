Quaid-e-Azam XI Triumphs in Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls Exhibition Match

The Abdul Nasser Basketball Court in Aram Bagh recently hosted an exciting exhibition match for the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). In a closely contested game, Quaid-e-Azam XI secured a 25-20 victory over Shaheed Millat XI

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Abdul Nasser Basketball Court in Aram Bagh recently hosted an exciting exhibition match for the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). In a closely contested game, Quaid-e-Azam XI secured a 25-20 victory over Shaheed Millat XI.

The match, held on Iqbal Day, featured impressive performances from both teams. Nabiha Hussain stood out for Quaid-e-Azam XI, scoring 9 points, followed by Aruba Aniq with 8 points and Faiza Mahboob with 4 points. Yasra Khokhar led the charge for Shaheed Millat XI, contributing 9 points, supported by Amara Hafeez with 5 points and Falaq Irfan with 4 points.

The chief guest for the event was Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman, who was later honored with the Allama Iqbal Performance Award by KBBA for her significant contributions. Notable personalities like Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas Advocate, Asif Kiyani, Nusrat Afzal, and Zaima Khatoon were also present.

The match, smoothly directed by KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain, saw fair play thanks to referees Aamir Sharif, Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif, along with technical officials Talat Idris, Hafiza Khan, and Manahil Khan. The event showcased great sportsmanship, leaving a lasting impression on everyone at the Aram Bagh court.