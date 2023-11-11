Quaid-e-Azam XI triumphs in Allama Iqbal Cup girls basketball match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) In Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball exhibition match, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, saw Quaid-e-Azam XI triumph over Shaheed Millat XI by a score of 25-20 on Allama Iqbal Day.

Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Nida Suman presented prizes at the event.

Various dignitaries including the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President and several others were in attendance.

Nida Suman received the Allama Iqbal Performance Award for her contributions to sports and humanity. Notably, players from both teams showcased their skills with notable point scorers from Quaid-e-Azam XI being Nabiha Hussain, Aruba Aniq, and Faiza Mahboob, while Yasra Khokhar, Amara Hafeez, and Falaq Irfan stood out for the runner-up team.

The match was overseen by KBBA officials and marked with a cake-cutting ceremony to honor Allama Iqbal Day, courtesy of Fresco Sweets.