Quaid Hockey Championship: Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur teams advance ahead

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Bahawalpur won their respective matches comfortably on the 5th day of the first Quaid e Azam inter division hockey championship here on Friday at the National hockey stadium.

The Lahore division hockey team locked horns with Sahiwal in the first match of the day and emerged winners by a margin of 3-1. The Lahore team exhibited magnificent dodging, passing and ball control during the match.

Hasan Ameen of Lahore opened the scoring in the 13th minute through a field goal. Displaying wonderful hockey, Lahore's captain Hannan Shahid added two more goals in 42nd and 46th minutes through penalty corners.

Sahiwal team offered a bit of resistance in the final moments and reduced the margin of their defeat through a field goal netted by Raja Arman in the 48th minute. Lahore and Sahiwal teams got three and one penalty corners respectively.

The second encounter was played between DG Khan and Sargodha hockey teams. Sargodha hockey team did not allow their opponents to settle down and pulverized them by a big margin of 6-0.

Sargodha hockey team's Abuzar (two goals), Ali Raza Gogar, Rana Shoaib, Mehtab Shafiq and Ahmed scored their goals in 3rd, 5th, 41st, 43rd, 52nd and 54th minutes.

Faisalabad trounced Multan by 4-1 in the third match of the day. Faisalabad got a penalty stroke in the sixth minute which was converted by M Baqar. Faisalabad added two more goals in 30th and 36th minutes through Ali Raza and Mohammad Said. Usman Iftikhar of Multan netted his team's only goal in 41st minute through a penalty corner. M Said of Faisalabad wrapped up a 4-1 victory for his team in the 47th minute through a field goal.

Bahawalpur defeated Rawalpindi division team by 3-0 in the fourth and last match of the day at 3.30pm.

Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, along with Secretary , Pakistan Hockey Federation Federation, former hockey Olympian Asif Bajwa, head coach of national hockey team Olympian Kh Junaid, Olympians Tauqeer Dar, Mohammad Ajmal and other top officials witnessed the exciting matches of the event.