UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid Inter-Divisional Table Tennis , Weightlifting And Powerlifting Championships From March 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Quaid Inter-Divisional Table Tennis , Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championships from March 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), on the directives of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has announced the weight categories of weightlifting and powerlifting events of upcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships scheduled to be staged at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from March 1 to 3.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, here on Wednesday, said that both the events will be a suitable platform for talented boys and girls of the province to show their potential.

"Recently, we organized competitions of six games - athletics, archery, badminton, cycling, tennis and hockey at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

We will continue to hold competitions of other games as well to provide maximum opportunities to our young athletes to express their potential in an appropriate manner", he said.

He said that the male athletes from all nine divisions will compete in ten weight categories of weightlifting events. These weight categories are: Snatch & Clean + Jerk (55kg, 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 89kg, 96kg, 102kg, 109kg and 109+kg).

Director General Sports Punjab said that the female players from across the province will demonstrate their potential in eight weight categories in powerlifting championships which are as follow: Squat & Dead Lift (47kg, 52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 76kg, 84kg, and 84+kg).

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis Dead Sports Punjab Cycling Badminton Young Male March All From Weight

Recent Stories

KU issues registration schedule of MA, BA and BCom ..

7 seconds ago

Sarhad University, Pakistan Consulate in UAE ink M ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

1 hour ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.